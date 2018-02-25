Steve Backshall's Ogre challenge training update

Adventurer Steve Backshall is taking on one of the scariest challenges of his life - trying to climb a huge mountain in Switzerland.

The north face of the Eiger - nicknamed 'The Ogre' - is 1,800 metres high and features lots of smooth rock faces and ice waterfalls.

So Steve's practicing on another massive Swiss mountain called the Stockhorn.

Watch him tell Newsround about how his training is going!

WANT MORE:Click here to receive more updates on Steve's challenge.

New CBBC documentary 'Steve Backshall Takes on the Ogre' will air in the spring.