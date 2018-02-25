Winter Olympics: Team GB women's curlers lose in bronze medal match

Great Britain's women curlers missed out on a Olympic bronze medal as they lost 5-3 to Japan in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Eve Muirhead's team, who finished third in Sochi four years ago, were hoping to increase Britain's record medal tally at a Winter Games to six.

They led three times in the match, before Japan fought back to earn their first medal in the sport.

Sweden beat South Korea in the gold-medal match.

Available to UK users only.