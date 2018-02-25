Six Nations: Scotland stun champions England at Murrayfield

Media playback is unsupported on your device Six Nations: Scotland 25-13 England highlights

Scotland scored three tries to earn a thrilling 25-13 victory over England - their first win over their rivals since 2008.

Huw Jones scored two tries and Sean Maitland grabbed another at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, in the famous Six Nations rugby tournament.

It was only a second defeat for England in 26 Test matches under head coach Eddie Jones, and ended their hopes of a Grand Slam.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland centre Huw Jones dives over to score the second of his two tries

England still have a chance to win a historic third Six Nations title in a row, but now trail leaders Ireland by five points in the table.

After a break next weekend, England will face France in Paris on Saturday, 10 March, while Scotland will head to Dublin to tackle Ireland earlier the same day.

Other Six Nations results

Ireland 37-27 Wales: Ireland inched closer to a Grand Slam by beating Wales in a thrilling Six Nations battle in Dublin. Winger Jacob Stockdale scored two tries with Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy and Cian Healy also scoring tries for the Irish.

France 34-17 Italy: France ended their winless run with a comfortable win in Marseille to continue Italy's Six Nations misery. The hosts wasted countless chances before eventually putting away a tired-looking Italy.

Scotland Women 8-43 England Women: Danielle Waterman and Charlotte Pearce both scored two tries as England beat their Scottish rivals in the Women's Six Nations at Scotstoun.

France Women 57-0 Italy Women: France produced their best performance of the Women's Six Nations to date as they thrashed Italy to keep pace with England at the top of the table.