Winter Olympics: Billy Morgan wins Great Britain's record fifth medal

Billy Morgan won bronze in the men's snowboarding big air to secure Great Britain their highest medal haul in Winter Olympics history.

The medal for Morgan is Team GB's fifth in Pyeongchang, South Korea, taking them past the four medals won in 1924 and 2014.

"I can't believe it. I didn't think I'd make the podium and I was just stoked to make the final," Morgan told the BBC.

It follows a skeleton gold for Lizzy Yarnold as well as bronze medals for Dom Parsons, Laura Deas and Izzy Atkin.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billy Morgan was the oldest snowboarder competing in the final - he's 28-years-old

Canada's Sebastien Toutant won gold with a score of 174.25 while United States' Kyle Mack took silver in the big air event.

Morgan fell on his first jump but responded with 82.50 on run two and 85.50 on his final run - after landing a front-side 14 triple with mute and tail-grab, which he had never succeeded in doing in competition before.

He becomes the first British man to win a Winter Olympic medal on snow and only the third Briton after Jenny Jones and Izzy Atkin.