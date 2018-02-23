Winter Olympics: 15-year-old Alina Zagitova wins figure skating gold

0:35
9 February 2018
23 February 2018 Last updated at 09:06 GMT
A 15-year-old figure skater has won gold at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is the second-youngest female figure skater ever to win Olympic gold.
She beat her team-mate Evgenia Medvedeva - who's 18 - to get the highest score in the women's single figure skating in Pyeongchang.
The youngest ever winner was 14-year-old American Tara Lipinski in 1998.
Watch Alina's incredible gold-winning routine.
