Winter Olympics: 15-year-old Alina Zagitova wins figure skating gold

A 15-year-old figure skater has won gold at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, is the second-youngest female figure skater ever to win Olympic gold.

She beat her team-mate Evgenia Medvedeva - who's 18 - to get the highest score in the women's single figure skating in Pyeongchang.

The youngest ever winner was 14-year-old American Tara Lipinski in 1998.

Watch Alina's incredible gold-winning routine.

Available to UK users only