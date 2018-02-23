Drinking fruit squash can wear away teeth, says study

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The acid in drinks like fruit tea can harm your teeth

Sipping acidic drinks such as flavoured water and fruit squash can wear away teeth.

Scientists from King's College London found that drinking them between meals increased the risk of tooth erosion from acid.

It said the problem was increasing as people snacked more.

Fruit squashes, cordials, fruit teas, diet drinks, sugared drinks and flavoured water are all acidic and can damage teeth, the researchers said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Continuously sipping or holding acidic drinks in the mouth before swallowing increased the risk of tooth erosion

"If you drink things for long periods of time, greater than five minutes, or if you play with things in your mouth or if you nibble on fruit over a few minutes rather than eating them as a whole fruit - these are things that can really damage your teeth" said Dr Saoirse O'Toole from King's College London Dental Institute.

"If you're going to have an apple as a snack at lunchtime, then try not to have anything acidic later on in the evening."

What drinks are acidic?

fruit teas

flavoured water

squashes

diet drinks

sweetened drinks

Which ones are not?