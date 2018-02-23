Kylie Jenner 'sooo over' Snapchat - wiping £1 billion off its value
Kylie Jenner has wiped £1 billion off the value of Snapchat's owner, Snap, after she tweeted that she no longer used the messaging app.
The reality TV star posted on Wednesday: "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."
Snap's value sank after Jenner's tweet about Snapchat's re-design to her 24.5 million Twitter followers.
Kylie later tweeted a follow-up: "still love you tho snap... my first love".
Snapchat is facing tough competition from Instagram, especially for celebrity users.
Kylie's attack comes at a time when business investors are already worried about its future.
Snap has rejected complaints about the latest re-design, with its boss Evan Spiegel saying earlier this month that users just needed time to get used to it.