Are you a chocolate fan? Do you have a face?! Then you'll love having your face carved out of chocolate!

A company has found of way of etching people's faces into the yummy treat. It works by first recording a video of your face which is uploaded to their website. A special machine then carves the selfie onto a ball of chocolate. Job done!

We hope it tastes as good as it looks.