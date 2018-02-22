Could carrying a baby dragon be the new fashion craze?
If you love fashion and you love animals, this story's for you.
Models at a fashion show for big designer brand Gucci have taken to the catwalk carrying some very unusual accessories... These realistic-looking animal figures!
The designer, who was inspired by his love of films, worked with a top visual effects company from the world of movies to create the animal models.
The figures included a chameleon, a snake and even a baby dragon.
It was part of a week of shows in the fashionable Italian city of Milan where designers show off their latest creations.
If you're hoping to join in with the trend you might be disappointed - the animals aren't for sale.