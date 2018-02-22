Could carrying a baby dragon be the new fashion craze?

Image copyright AFPGetty / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE Image caption Models on the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week in Italy

If you love fashion and you love animals, this story's for you.

Models at a fashion show for big designer brand Gucci have taken to the catwalk carrying some very unusual accessories... These realistic-looking animal figures!

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This amazingly realistic model of a baby dragon looks like it slept through its appearance on the fashion catwalk

The designer, who was inspired by his love of films, worked with a top visual effects company from the world of movies to create the animal models.

The figures included a chameleon, a snake and even a baby dragon.

Image copyright AFPGetty / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE Image caption Cool pet! This realistic-looking chameleon figure was one of the unusual accessories at the fashion show

It was part of a week of shows in the fashionable Italian city of Milan where designers show off their latest creations.

Image copyright AFPGetty / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE Image caption Real or fake? The fashion props, including this incredible snake, took 6 months to make

If you're hoping to join in with the trend you might be disappointed - the animals aren't for sale.