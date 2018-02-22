Brit Awards 2018: Who were the winners?

  • 22 February 2018

The best music acts from the UK and beyond gathered at the O2 Arena in London for the Brit Awards.

  • Dua Lipa PA

    One of the big winners on the night was 22-year-old pop star Dua Lipa. She won Best British Female and the Breakthrough Award.

  • Dua Lipa with her younger sister and brother Reuters

    Dua took her younger brother and sister on stage as she accepted her award for Best Breakthrough Act and told them, with millions watching: "I love you."

  • Stormzy Getty Images

    South London grime superstar Stormzy beat Ed Sheeran to the main prizes. He won Best British Male and Best British Album for Gang Signs and Prayer.

  • Ed Sheeran PA

    Don't worry though Ed Sheeran fans! He didn't go home empty-handed - he was given the Global Success Award.

  • Harry Styles BBC/James Stack

    Harry Styles beat his former One Direction bandmates, Zayn and Liam, to Best British video for Sign Of The Times.

  • Last year's Critics' Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man performed a fiery duet with this year's winner Jorja Smith. Rag'n'Bone Man also won best single this year for Human. PA

  • Foo Fighters, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar AFP/Getty/PA

    (Left to right) Foo Fighters, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar picked up the awards for International Group, International Female and International Male respectively.

  • Gorillaz Getty Images

    Gorillaz were named Best British Group and their lead singer Damon Albarn (centre) picked up the award.

  • Liam Gallagher Getty Images

    The awards also saw a tribute to the victims of last May's Manchester Arena attack. Liam Gallagher performed Live Forever, accompanied by cello and acoustic guitar.

  • British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. AFP/Getty Images

    Ellie Goulding was one of many artists who wore white roses or rose badges on the red carpet. It's all part of a campaign to support greater respect and equality for women around the world.

