Brit Awards 2018: Who were the winners?
The best music acts from the UK and beyond gathered at the O2 Arena in London for the Brit Awards.
-
PA
One of the big winners on the night was 22-year-old pop star Dua Lipa. She won Best British Female and the Breakthrough Award.
-
Reuters
Dua took her younger brother and sister on stage as she accepted her award for Best Breakthrough Act and told them, with millions watching: "I love you."
-
Getty Images
South London grime superstar Stormzy beat Ed Sheeran to the main prizes. He won Best British Male and Best British Album for Gang Signs and Prayer.
-
PA
Don't worry though Ed Sheeran fans! He didn't go home empty-handed - he was given the Global Success Award.
-
BBC/James Stack
Harry Styles beat his former One Direction bandmates, Zayn and Liam, to Best British video for Sign Of The Times.
-
PA
Last year's Critics' Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man performed a fiery duet with this year's winner Jorja Smith. Rag'n'Bone Man also won best single this year for Human.
-
AFP/Getty/PA
(Left to right) Foo Fighters, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar picked up the awards for International Group, International Female and International Male respectively.
-
Getty Images
Gorillaz were named Best British Group and their lead singer Damon Albarn (centre) picked up the award.
-
Getty Images
The awards also saw a tribute to the victims of last May's Manchester Arena attack. Liam Gallagher performed Live Forever, accompanied by cello and acoustic guitar.
-
AFP/Getty Images
Ellie Goulding was one of many artists who wore white roses or rose badges on the red carpet. It's all part of a campaign to support greater respect and equality for women around the world.
