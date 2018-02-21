Stranger Things actor David Harbour dances with penguins as promised

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has kept his promise by dancing with penguins in Antarctica on Valentine's Day.

Harbour had started a social media campaign looking to join charity Greenpeace on a trip to the Antarctic to see penguins.

The environmental group took him up on his offer and the actor found himself on Danco Island shortly after.

The aim of the trip is to raise awareness into the environmental challenges facing this part of the world, and to hopefully build an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect whales and penguins.