Florida shooting survivors on why they want change now
21 February 2018 Last updated at 08:47 GMT
Students in the United States have been making a stand against guns.
They are demanding that President Donald Trump and politicians change American gun laws, which are very different to the strict rules in the UK.
It's after 17 people were killed in an attack at a school in Florida last week.
BBC reporter Paul Blake has travelled with some of the survivors involved in a rally calling for politicians to take more action on gun control.