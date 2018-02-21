The Queen on the famous front row at London Fashion Week

Her Majesty sat on the famous front row at London Fashion Week and gave an award to young designer Richard Quinn.

    The Queen has appeared in the famous front row at London Fashion Week for the first time.

    Wearing a duck egg blue dress and jacket, she sat alongside Dame Anna Wintour, who runs Vogue - one of the most famous fashion magazines in the world.

    They watched the show of designer Richard Quinn, who the Queen then awarded the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

    Quinn won the award for his use of colourful prints in his designs.

    The award was created to recognise the fashion industry's contribution to society and diplomacy.

    Speaking from the runway at the end of the show, the Queen said: "Our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years".

