Christie out but thanks 'inspirational' support from kids

Media playback is unsupported on your device Christie thanks 'inspirational' kids after Olympic hopes end

Elise Christie has thanked kids for their 'inspirational' support after being disqualified from the 1000m short track speed skating.

Kids as young as five have been sending messages of support to the World Champion during her difficult Olympics.

Christie said: "It's amazing that five year olds, seven year olds can find me inspiring, that brings tears to my eyes."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christie looking dejected after being eliminated in the heat stages of the 1000m

Christie was eliminated after crashing in the 1000m heat and then being disqualified following the restart.

It means the hotly tipped skater has failed to win a single medal at this year's Olympics. She also crashed out of the both the 500m and 1500m competitions; bad luck or what eh?!

Olympics just might not be Christie's strong point after she did similarly badly in the last Olympics 4 years ago.

However, she has vowed to one day claim Olympic gold, telling the BBC: "I promise Britain I will fight back from this and I will come back in Beijing (the next Winter Olympics) and hopefully I can do Britain proud then."