Delivery problems force over half of KFC restaurants to close

Over half of the UK's 900 KFC restaurants have been forced to close because of problems with the delivery of chicken to their stores.

It's a result of KFC switching to a new company to deliver their chicken, and at the moment no one knows when the problem will be solved.

KFC, short for Kentucky Fried Chicken, is originally an American fast food restaurant group that is popular in the UK.

But some of you are clearly not impressed! One kid told the BBC: "My reaction is angry, sad and disappointed."

Another said: "It's a chicken place so they should have enough chicken, they should be able to store it."

KFC are working to re-open stores and said on Twitter: "The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants."

They need to get a move on and put their (chicken) leg into!