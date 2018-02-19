Can Christie do it? Greatest Olympic comebacks

Sticking with speed skating, perhaps history suggests Christie may succeed in Olympics to come even if this one isn't to be. Dan Jensen got close for many years before finally scoring success in the 1000m in the 1994 Winter Olympics in. Jensen was favourite for the both the 500m and 1000m at the 1988 Olympics but failed to deliver. The loss of motivation meant he also left the 1992 games empty handed. Going into the 1994 games he had rediscovered his winning form, and after finishing a disappointing 8th in the 500m, came back to finally win an Olympic gold in the 1000m.