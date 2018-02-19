New 50p Beatrix Potter coins released

Image copyright Royal Mint Image caption The Royal Mint's Beatrix Potter range was launched in 2016

Four new 50p coins featuring some of Beatrix Potter's favourite fictional characters are to be released.

Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tittlemouse and Flopsy Bunny will feature on the coins.

Coloured collectable versions will be available to buy for either £10 or £60.

They will be created by the Royal Mint in Wales, which makes all the coins we use in the UK.

Image copyright Royal Mint Image caption The coins will include Peter Rabbit, Flopsy Bunny, Mrs Tittlemouse and a helpful mouse from the Tailor of Gloucester

The Peter Rabbit coin will go on sale today, while three other designs will go on sale later this year.

The coin designs are taken from hand-painted drawings from Potter's books.

They will be added to the Beatrix Potter collection launched in 2016, which marked 150 years since her birth.