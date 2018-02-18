Chat: Did you feel the earthquake?

Image caption The map shows place where people reported feeling the earthquake in the UK

On Saturday, a small earthquake shook parts of Wales and England.

The earthquake was only minor, with a magnitude of 4.4, which is strong enough to shake the ground and crack walls.

But there was no damage after this quake and nobody was hurt.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which is where it started, was around 20km from Swansea in Wales.

Small earthquakes of this size are quite rare, and only happen every few years in the UK.

Your comments

We felt the earthquake while playing. It was very scary when the floors started shaking and the pictures on the walls were shaking. It only lasted about five minutes, but my mum said it was an earthquake and that it was small and that there was nothing to worry about.

Savannah, 12, Ceredigion

I didn't feel the earthquake.

James, 10, Liverpool