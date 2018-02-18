Chat: Send your congratulations to Team GB!

Image copyright PA Image caption Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas celebrate their gold and bronze medals in the skeleton

It's been an incredible week for Team GB at the Winter Olympics.

Lizzy Yarnold took gold in the women's skeleton on Saturday, becoming the first Brit ever to defend an Olympic title.

Joining her on the podium was teammate Laura Deas in bronze medal position.

And they weren't the only medals Team GB brought home this week.

There were two more bronze from Dom Parsons in the men's skeleton and Izzy Atkin in ski slopestyle.

For a country that doesn't see a lot of snow, we think you'll agree - that's a pretty impressive haul.

