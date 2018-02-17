Elise Christie crashes in Olympic race

There's been huge disappointment for Team GB skater Elise Christie, who has crashed out of her 1500 metre race in the Winter Olympics.

The speed skater collided with China's Li Jinyu on the final lap as she tried to finish in the top two in the semi-final.

She was taken to hospital where she is now recovering.

It's the second time Elise has crashed out of a race in these Olympic Games - she also crashed in the 500 metre race earlier in the week.

