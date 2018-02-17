The pedal-powered flying machine

Meet Zeppy - he's a flying, pedal-powered airship.

Zeppy is being flown by French balloonist Stephane Rousson, who is testing him out ahead of an attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The airship looks like a small zeppelin, and is powered with a bicycle-like structure, two propellers and a twenty metre long, helium filled balloon.

Balloonist Stephane hopes Zeppy will be ready for his crossing attempt by September this year - but it will all depend on the weather conditions.

Check him out!