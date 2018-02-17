Winter Olympics: Team GB win second bronze

Image copyright Getty Images

Izzy Atkin has won bronze in the women's ski slopestyle - bringing home Team GB's second medal at the Winter Olympics.

Nineteen-year-old Izzy scored 84.60 on her final run to claim the first British Winter Olympic medal on skis.

"I'm speechless and stoked to win the bronze," Atkin said.

Her success comes a day after Dom Parsons won bronze in the men's skeleton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dom Parsons (right) is Great Britain's first men's skeleton medal winner for 70 years

Brits will be hoping for even more medals on Saturday.

Speed skater Elise Christie races in the 1500m, and Lizzy Yarnold aims to defend her Winter Olympic title as she competes in the women's skeleton.