Your Inspiring Stories
Top Stories
Eight-year-old Cara tells us about helping her deaf parents, and how she won an award for saving her mum.
- 9 April 2018
Josh: I'm living with a brain tumour
Josh is 10-years-old and he has spent years of his life in hospital.
Sabrina and Daniel: We saved our Grandma's life
Brother and sister, Sabrina and Daniel, managed to do something amazing when their Grandma became ill.
Nasser: How I overcame bullying
13-year-old Nasser has experienced racism and bullying - he explains how he's dealt with it.
Edith: I want to be a farmer when I grow up
9-year-old Edith lives on a farm and explains why she wants to be a shepherdess when she's older.
Jack: I couldn't talk, but music taught me how
Jack has ADHD, dyspraxia, and autism... and he plays the piano and dances!
Bethan: I earned friends by being me
Bethan's parents split had a big effect on her. She explains how she dealt with it and what has helped her.
Kane: I don't think being adopted has changed anything
Kane has grown up knowing that he was adopted. He explains what his life is like and why he is happy he was adopted.