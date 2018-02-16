Magical Harry Potter ice garden

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Check out this icy seat and table with the Hogwarts crest carved into it, there's S-NO-W messing about here

Each winter ice sculptor, Kelly Davies turns his front yard into a themed ice garden.

This year there was some magic in the air with Kelly's Harry Potter themed ice statues.

The ice sculptor said his daughters had become hooked on the world of Potter last summer.

So what better way for an ice sculptor to get in his kids' good books than by bringing some Hogwarts magic to the front yard?!

Dumbledore's throne recreated with frozen water, often called ice! This year's display is Kelly's biggest and stretches over his neighbours yard as well as his own!

Davies told reporters his girls were "both little Gryffindors," adding that both children "fell headlong into the Harry Potter world this summer, so it seemed only fitting for daddy to indulge them."

Luckily for Kelly, no magic was required to create this winter wonderland.

Kelly has been carving ice and wood for many years, he even competes in carving competitions across Canada.

All Kelly needed was for the Canadian weather to do what the Canadian weather does, snow!

And he says he could even do with a bit more snow falling - as he hasn't finished his ice kingdom yet!