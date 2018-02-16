Australian rugby: 'Sort teams by size age not by age'

Image copyright Getty Images

Should you play sport in a team picked according to your size or your age?

Well, in Australia there's a big change coming in for kids who play rugby union.

From now on, junior teams will be sorted by how big the players are, not how old they are.

The people in charge of rugby in Australia say the idea is to stop children getting injured or put off by playing with children who are the same age as them, but who are much bigger and stronger than they are.

This can lead to smaller children losing confidence, dropping out and playing other sports like football or tennis.

The idea is to allow ALL children to develop their skills by playing against players of a similar size.

Rugby Australia has been looking into this for two years and has studied more than 1,500 junior players, including video analysis of training and matches.

Lachlan Clark, from Rugby Australia said: "The changes we have made are aimed at making the game safer and more enjoyable, while staying true to the value that rugby is a game for people of all shapes and sizes".

"The best rugby is when players of similar physical development, skill and ability are playing against each other. It's the most fun, you get the best skill development, and the players want to keep playing."

How will it work?

The "Size for Age" plan will apply to players in Under-10 to Under-15 grades.

A first assessment is done on weight and height.

Then another coach looks at a player's experience, skill level, overall fitness and maturity.

Players can then be sent down an age group, or up to a maximum of two grades.