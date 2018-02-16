Alex McLeish is back as Scotland manager

Image copyright Getty Images

Alex McLeish is back as the manager of the Scotland football team, 10 years after he left.

The former Rangers, Birmingham and Aston Villa boss takes over after Gordon Strachan left in October, when Scotland didn't qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

McLeish's first games in charge will be friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary next month.

His first competitive game will be against Albania in September in the Uefa Nations League.

Alex McLeish won 77 caps for Scotland and was the manager of his country for 10 games, winning seven of them before he left to join Birmingham City in 2007.