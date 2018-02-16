Winter Olympics: Dom Parsons wins skeleton bronze medal

Media playback is unsupported on your device Winter Olympics 2018: Dom Parsons wins skeleton bronze

Dom Parsons won Great Britain's first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics with bronze in the men's skeleton.

Parsons, who is nicknamed 'the wizard', finished 0.11 seconds ahead of the fourth-placed athlete.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Parsons told the BBC. "It's been great. All the work we've put in has paid off."

South Korea's Yun Sung-bin won gold and Nikita Tregubov, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, silver.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dom Parsons (right) is Great Britain's first men's skeleton medal winner for 70 years

Britain have won a medal every time skeleton has featured at the Winter Olympics, but Parsons is Britain's first men's skeleton medal since 1948.

Parsons not only knows how to race on a sled but he makes them, too.

He's been studying mechanical engineering at the University of Bath and has helped design the skeleton equipment.