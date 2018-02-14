will.i.am takes us into his world of Wizards and Robots

will.i.am is a musician, record producer, and a judge on The Voice - but now he's adding author to the list!

He's created a new book 'WaR: Wizards and Robots' with science-fiction writer Brian David Johnson.

It's an action-adventure story where wizards are real, robots from the future have arrived, and the fate of the world rests in the hands of a young teenage girl called Ada.

Newsround went to meet will and Brian at London's IET to find out more.