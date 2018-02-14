Chinese New Year: Dog personality traits

This week millions of people all over the world will be celebrating Chinese New Year - but what is it?

Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is the most important festival in the traditional Chinese calendar.

It is a celebration of the start of a New Moon and Spring.

In Chinese tradition, each year is named after one of twelve animals, which feature in the Chinese zodiac.

This year is the year of the dog - but it won't be the year of the dog again, for another 12 years.

