Chinese New Year: Dog personality traits
14 February 2018 Last updated at 11:01 GMT
This week millions of people all over the world will be celebrating Chinese New Year - but what is it?
Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is the most important festival in the traditional Chinese calendar.
It is a celebration of the start of a New Moon and Spring.
In Chinese tradition, each year is named after one of twelve animals, which feature in the Chinese zodiac.
This year is the year of the dog - but it won't be the year of the dog again, for another 12 years.
Find out more about what kind of personality a person born in the year of the dog might have here...