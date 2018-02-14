Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A teacher in class

A teacher from London has been named as a top 10 finalist in a global teaching award.

Andria Zafirakou - or Mrs Zafirakou as her students know her - is an art and textiles teacher at Alperton Community School. The teacher learned basic phrases in 35 different languages spoken by children at her school, and she organised extra lessons during the day and weekend to help pupils who wanted a quiet place to work.

That got us thinking... what makes YOUR teachers so great?

Chat: What makes your teacher amazing?

Do they make your lessons fun? Do they help you organise your homework? Do they make coming into school fun?

