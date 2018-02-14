Steve Backshall takes on the Ogre

Image caption Steve Backshall in training for his Eiger climb

Deadly 60 star Steve Backshall is going to climb a mountain. Yep, he's putting off wrestling snakes and crocodiles to climb a mountain called the Eiger, in Switzerland.

The North Face of the Eiger - German for ogre - is 1,800 metres high and features lots of smooth rock faces and ice waterfalls... so it should be a bit of a challenge for Steve.

"This is the single greatest challenge of my life. The North Face of the Eiger is one of the most dangerous places on the planet, but it's drawn me in for as long as I can remember," he said.

"If I fail it will be the most crushing disappointment of my life and if I make it, it will be the realisation of a boyhood dream."

Just to make things a bit harder for himself, Steve is going to be recording videos as he goes and sending them back for you to watch on the CBBC website.

He's going to head off for Switzerland next week.

Good luck Steve!

Steve Backshall will be telling Blue Peter all about his adventure on Thursday 15 February