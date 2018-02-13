Winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year Award 2018

You wouldn't want to go swimming here, would you?! No. And that's because this is a sand tiger shark surrounded by lots of bait fish. Photographer, Tanya Houppermans, wasn't put off though. She said: "I swam on my back underneath her, trying not to startle her. As I moved with the shark through the water the bait fish parted way, giving me a clear shot of the underside of this beautiful shark." This picture won the Portrait Award.