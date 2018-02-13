Pigcasso: the animal artist superstar

If you're struggling in art class maybe you could learn a thing or two from Pigcasso.

Nope, we didn't add an extra 'g' in there by mistake.

We're not talking about the famous 20th century painter. We're talking about 21st Century creative genius - a 32-stone pink pig.

Pigcasso (of course) lives on a farm sanctuary in South Africa.

You'll not get boar-ed watching this oink-tastic artist at work...

Pictures from Pigcasso.org.