Kylie's back on the Voice

Singing superstar Kylie Minogue is returning to The Voice.

She'll be helping Sir Tom Jones as a guest mentor.

Kylie used to be a coach alongside him, will.i.am and Ricky Wilson on the show back in 2014.

She'll be giving advice to Team Tom ahead of their crucial Knockout performances.

Kylie's bound to have some top tips. She's had seven singles reach number one and sold 80 million albums!

And Sir Tom says she's a "really lovely person" - who better to have by your side?

Olly Murs's mentor is Craig David while two members of the Black Eyed Peas are joining will.i.am.

Jennifer Hudson's sidekick hasn't been revealed yet!