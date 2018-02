You won't believe what you're seeing when you watch this video of two robot "dogs" helping each other to open a door.

This pair of Spot Minis are made by a US company called Boston Dynamics.

Tech experts been working with these robots for a few years and regularly release video of the new tricks they've learned.

Here's some key stats about them:

They are 84cm tall and weigh 30kg

They have 17 joints to help them move around

They can handle objects, can operate in offices, homes and outdoors and can even climb stairs

They have special 3G vision sensors to help them work out where they are and how to get where they're programmed to go!

We think they're amazing... but a bit creepy too!