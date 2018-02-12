Pancake day: How to make a pancake

This Shrove Tuesday, people all over the world will be tucking into some tasty pancakes.

Traditionally, Christians would eat pancakes on the last day before Lent begins, to use up foods like eggs and milk, before starting 40 days of fasting for lent.

Pancake Day is celebrated by people all over the world, and some people even hold pancake-flipping competitions!

If you want to get involved and make your own pancakes, we've made a handy basic recipe and guide for you!

This pancake recipe is adapted from celebrity chef Delia Smith, and makes enough mixture for 12-14 pancakes. Yum!

Don't forget to ask your mum and dad to help when you're using the cooker and with any other tricky bits.

For the pancake mixture:

110g/4oz plain flour

1 pinch of salt

2 eggs

200ml/7fl oz milk mixed with 75ml/3fl oz water

50g/2oz butter

To serve:

caster sugar

lemon juice

(NR TIP: you can try anything you like - be imaginative! You could try fruit and maple syrup, chocolate spread, ice cream, berries, cheese... yum)

Instructions:

Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl.

Make a well in the centre of the flour and break the eggs into it.

Whisk the mixture together.

Gradually add small amounts of the milk and water mixture, still whisking.

Keep mixing until all the liquid has been added and the batter has the consistency of thin cream.

Melt the butter in a pan.

Spoon 2 tbsp of melted butter into the batter and whisk it in. Use the rest of the butter to grease the frying pan before you make each pancake.

Get the pan really hot, then turn the heat down to medium - be really careful doing this bit. You probably want to get an adult to help at this point!

Ladle 2 tbsp of the batter into the hot pan all in one go.

Tip it around from side to side to get the base evenly coated with batter.

Next is the fun bit! After about half a minute, and when the bottom is golden in colour, flip the pancake over.

The other side will only need a few seconds to cook.

Slide the pancake out of the pan onto a plate.

To serve, add your favourite topping like lemon juice and sugar, or chocolate spread or even cheese!

Enjoy!