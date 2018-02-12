Rihanna gets big money for children's charity

Image copyright Getty Images

The French President Emmanuel Macron has promised $250 million (£180 million) to a charity supported by Rihanna, aiming to get more children into school around the world.

The Global Partnership for Education, for which the pop superstar serves as an ambassador, helps to pay for education projects in underprivileged countries.

It comes after a big conference in Senegal, in Africa, where President Macron and the singer met and discussed the charity's plans.

Afterwards, Rihanna used her social media platform to challenge President Macron to give $250 million to the charity.

The French President replied saying "When I commit, I deliver".

And it's not just France, RiRi is convincing to contribute to her favourite causes.

Earlier in February, she convinced the Australian government to give $90 million to the same charity.