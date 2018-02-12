Can you guess what these amazing science pictures are?
Who says science is boring? Check out these super cool pics from a photography competition.
Li Shen/EPSRC
Now you might not believe it but this is the top of a soap bubble in a kitchen sink! This image shows two different sides to it which are what eventually make it burst. It was taken as part of research into how foam is made by products like drinks and washing up liquid.
Bernice Akpinar/EPSRC
This is an extreme close up of a butterfly wing. They're covered in incredibly tiny structures which trap the sun's rays. That's what helps creates a mix of colours and makes them look so beautiful! This image shows some of these structures at the nanometre scale. A nanometre is one thousand-millionth of a metre!
Estelle Beguin/EPSRC
This is a bubble that's micron-sized - that means it's one millionth of a metre so it's incredibly tiny!
David Nadlinger/EPSRC
This picture won first prize. It's a single glowing atom of the metal strontium. It was taken using an ordinary digital camera through the window of a vacuum chamber!
Richard Coyne/EPSRC
Now this is 'Spiderman'. Ok, no we're not talking about the superhero. This guy was given the nickname because of his headgear! The kit is called EEG - or Electroencephalography - and it's a way of recording brain activity. It was used to see how people's feelings changed when they were in different places. Imagine walking to school wearing one!
Tayo Sanders/EPSRC
This is a bowl-shaped microparticle - that means it's a very small piece of matter! We think it looks like a bicycle helmet - but for a very small cyclist!
Alastair Marsh/EPSRC
Last of all - this might just look like mud, but it's a bit more exciting than that. Because soil is so common, it's thought that it could one day replace concrete blocks for building houses. These clay ribbons have been tested to help find out which types of soils might work best. All these pictures are from the EPSRC national science photography prize .
