What do think of the official portraits of the Obamas?

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama have been unveiled at Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC in America.

Mr Obama described his portrait by Kehinde Wiley as "pretty sharp".

Mr Wiley was the first African-American painter to paint the first African-American president, something which he described as "absolutely overwhelming".

Mrs Obama said "wow!" when she saw her picture, done by an artist called Amy Sherald.

"I'm thinking of all the girls of colour who will come and see someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American Institution," said Mrs Obama, "and I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives because I was one of those girls."

Mr Wiley painted the former US present using bright colours sitting in a garden, while Mrs Obama was painted against a plainer background.