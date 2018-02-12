Adam Lallana: My Frozen Feet!

Image copyright Instagram/Adam Lallana

Brrrrr! Here's what happens when a top sportsman's toes freeze!

Adam Lallana shared this picture on his social media feed after Liverpool's match against Southampton yesterday.

The England international only came on as a substitute from the 79th minute against his old team after waiting in the dugout for his chance.

And it looks like a ten minute run-out didn't get his fee warmed up that much!

The match kicked off at 4.30pm as the temperature around Southampton was dropping.

Image copyright Getty Images

The usual advice to warm feet back up is to slowly use warm water in a bath or shower.

Despite his frozen toes, the good news for Lallana was his team won 2-nil!