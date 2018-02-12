Giant Antarctic iceberg four times the size of London!

Scientists have released the first video of a giant iceberg that has broken off the Antarctic ice shelf.

The British Antarctic Survey has captured the footage of the berg - called A-68 - which broke away from the continent of Antarctica last year.

A-68 is one of the biggest icebergs ever recorded.

It weighs 1 trillion tonnes and is more than 200m thick.

It measures over 6000 square km - that's four times the size of London and a quarter of the size of Wales!

The release marks the start of what the scientists say is an "urgent mission" to show the marine ecosystem that was exposed when the giant iceberg drifted away.