Worries over plastic rubbish in the Arctic

Here at Newsround we know you care about our planet.

One of the big problems at the moment is plastic when it's thrown away.

It can take a very long time to break down because it doesn't rot like food or paper. This means it hangs around in our environment for many years and can harm animals.

It's not just a problem here - it's all over the world.

Researchers are concerned after finding lots of it is now reaching the Arctic.

Watch to find out more.