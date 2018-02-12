'Mars mission' on Earth

We've seen humans walking on the moon but will it ever be possible on Mars?

It might sound like an idea for a new sci-fi movie but a research team are doing experiments that could one day make that a reality.

They're spending time in the Oman desert in the Middle East.

It's been chosen because they say it looks a lot like Mars there!

They're going to be doing tests including growing veg and living in complete isolation.

It's after the world's most powerful rocket was launched by spaceflight company SpaceX. Its original target was Mars but its now heading towards an asteroid belt!

Check out Ricky's report.