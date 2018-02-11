Creatures from deep in the Antarctic

Ever wondered what creatures live deep in the sea? Well scientists have been to the Antarctic in a submarine and discovered lots of rare, and possibly new, species.

  • Brittle Stars Christian Åslund/Greenpeace

    Have you ever wondered what creatures live deep in the sea? Well scientists have been to the Antarctic in a submarine and discovered lots of rare species. These brittle stars are just one of them.

  • Polynoid Polychaete Worm Christian Åslund/Greenpeace

    This one is called a polynoid polychaete worm. It's hoped that some of creatures that were found on the expedition will turn out to be completely new species which have never been seen by humans before.

  • Dr Susanne Lockhart Christian Åslund/Greenpeace

    The expedition was carried out by this scientist, Dr Susanne Lockhart. She's now working with other scientists from around the world to try and indentify all the rare, and possibly new, species she discovered.

  • Dropstone Christian Åslund/Greenpeace

    The submarine used a robotic arm to allow specimens to be carefully collected for further investigation. This is a dropstone - a stone dropped by a glacier or iceberg - which different creatures attach to.

  • A demosponge Christian Åslund/Greenpeace

    This picture shows a demosponge. Dr Lockhart says it's important to learn about the species that live on the sea floor around Antarctica as it can help humans to better protect the creatures living there and the environment around it.

