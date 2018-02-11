Creatures from deep in the Antarctic
Ever wondered what creatures live deep in the sea? Well scientists have been to the Antarctic in a submarine and discovered lots of rare, and possibly new, species.
This one is called a polynoid polychaete worm. It's hoped that some of creatures that were found on the expedition will turn out to be completely new species which have never been seen by humans before.
The expedition was carried out by this scientist, Dr Susanne Lockhart. She's now working with other scientists from around the world to try and indentify all the rare, and possibly new, species she discovered.
The submarine used a robotic arm to allow specimens to be carefully collected for further investigation. This is a dropstone - a stone dropped by a glacier or iceberg - which different creatures attach to.
This picture shows a demosponge. Dr Lockhart says it's important to learn about the species that live on the sea floor around Antarctica as it can help humans to better protect the creatures living there and the environment around it.
