David Harbour on way to the Antarctic to dance with penguins

Image copyright Daniel Beltrá/Greenpeace

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is on his way to the Antarctic to 'dance' with penguins!

It's after a huge Twitter campaign he started, with conservation group Greenpeace.

He got more than 200,000 re-tweets in five hours which meant he got a place on a Greenpeace ship heading to the Antarctic.

Image copyright Daniel Beltrá/Greenpeace Image caption The cameras are following David on his journey!

The ship's called Arctic Sunrise - confusing given that he's heading to the Antarctic, and not the Arctic!

And it aims to find out more about wildlife there and the need for an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to protect species like whales and penguins.

But we think for David it's mainly about the penguins. He says Greenpeace have told him that he'll "...get to waddle around with them [penguins], discuss their parenting techniques with them and yes, yes, dance with them."

Good luck David!