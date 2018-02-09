YouTube drops ads from vlogger's channels

Image copyright Getty Images

YouTube has stopped all adverts on Logan Paul's vlogging channels.

He's returned to the website after taking a break and apologising for a video he posted in December that shocked a lot of people and led to many people criticising him.

YouTube has said it's chosen to do this after "careful consideration" and because of Logan's recent "pattern of behaviour".

It's also says it's concerned his actions could "damage" other bloggers.

Since returning to the site, Logan's posted more videos which some people aren't happy with.

At the time he said: "I know for a fact everything I do from this point on will get criticism, it will get backlash, because I'm a very polarising dude. You either love me, or you hate me."

YouTube had already removed Logan Paul's channel from a list of its most popular video-makers but now now it's decided to temporarily suspend all adverts on his channels.

Ads are one of the main ways that vloggers make money from their videos.

The company says they want to deal with video-makers who damage the reputation of the website.

It's comes as many people are complain about the kind of videos that are appearing on YouTube and they way the company uses computers rather than humans to decide what videos people get to see.

The website also apologised when Newsround found that disturbing videos are still showing up on its Kids app.