How do you (re)build a dinosaur?

Dippy the dinosaur is starting a tour of UK museums

For nearly 40 years it's been in the entrance hall of the Natural History Museum in London, but now it's off on its travels to see the rest of the UK.

All the bones were packed away, cleaned and are being put back together again at each place it visits.

But how does that even happen?! Well, watch this timelapse video to see the rebuild in action in the first stop, Dorchester.