Skypixel's Best Aerial Photos of 2017

This amazingly crisp image of a polar bear making the leap from one ice sheet to another won top prize in the competition and its easy to see why this grabbed the judges attention! Florian Ledoux who took the picture has spent a lot of time in the arctic regions observing the wildlife there. He said he has been able to "witness many scenes of wildlife" during his time working in the Arctic but added "I can guarantee you this is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen." We agree with you, Florian!