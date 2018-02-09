Would you swap double maths for double skiing

It doesn't mean these kids get pizza every day, but they CAN pretend they're in the Alps and go for a ski in their lunch break.

'Pizza slice' is a popular move in skiing which means you place your skis in a triangle to help you stop.

These children are lucky enough to have a dry ski slope at their school.

They are taught by a special ski instructor and they have lessons on the slope, imagine having double skiing instead of double maths?!

Watch the video to find out their medal predictions for Team GB at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.