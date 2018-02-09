Winter Olympics: Amazing pictures from the opening ceremony

  • 9 February 2018

International Games always need a stomping opening ceremony. The Winter Olympics in South Korea are just getting underway. And it's kicking off in style!

  • Crowds at the Pyeongchang Stadium JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

    The opening ceremony is taking place at the PyeongChang Stadium. Everyone had to wrap up warm to enjoy the show. It's -20 degrees there at the moment! Brrrrr

  • Fireworks Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

    The ceremony started with a bang with an impressive firework display. They even spelt out the word "Welcome"!

  • Tiger puppet Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Taking centre stage was a beautiful white, blue and black tiger. It's a massive puppet!

  • Children at the opening ceremony Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Five children led the ceremony. Each one was wearing clothing in a different colour to match the Olympic rings: blue, yellow, black, green and red.

  • Puppet phoenix JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

    The children met a number of animals and mythical creatures including what looked like a phoenix, dragons, a butterfly and even insects! Yikes! Don't worry - they were all puppets!

