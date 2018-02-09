Winter Olympics: Amazing pictures from the opening ceremony
International Games always need a stomping opening ceremony. The Winter Olympics in South Korea are just getting underway. And it's kicking off in style!
-
JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
The opening ceremony is taking place at the PyeongChang Stadium. Everyone had to wrap up warm to enjoy the show. It's -20 degrees there at the moment! Brrrrr
-
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
The ceremony started with a bang with an impressive firework display. They even spelt out the word "Welcome"!
-
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Taking centre stage was a beautiful white, blue and black tiger. It's a massive puppet!
-
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Five children led the ceremony. Each one was wearing clothing in a different colour to match the Olympic rings: blue, yellow, black, green and red.
-
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
The children met a number of animals and mythical creatures including what looked like a phoenix, dragons, a butterfly and even insects! Yikes! Don't worry - they were all puppets!
